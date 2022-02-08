Kerala HC dismisses Media One’s plea, says sufficient grounds for MHA denying renewal of licence

The Kerala High Court Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Malayalam channel Media One TV, challenging the Centre’s order barring its transmission after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not give security clearance for renewal of its licence.

The bench of Justice N Nagaresh dismissed the appeal after going through relevant files submitted by the MHA. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued the ban order on the recommendation of the MHA.

The court observed there was sufficient grounds for denying the renewal of the permission for the channel.

The channel had faced a 48-hour ban in 2020 in connection with its reporting of the Delhi riots of that year.