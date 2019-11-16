Kerala HC directs that ED be impleaded in case involving IUML leader

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed that the Enforcement Directorate be impleaded in a petition seeking a probe into money-laundering allegations involving senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator and former public works minister V K Ibrahim Kunju.

Advertising

Kunju is already under the scanner of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in a corruption case related to the construction of a flyover in Kochi, which has become unfit for traffic within three years of its opening in 2016.

The HC’s direction on Friday came after petitioner Girish Babu G alleged that during demonetisation, Rs 10 crore was deposited into a Punjab National Bank (PNB) account in Kochi, maintained by IUML mouthpiece Chandrika. The depositor Sameer as well as Kunju have been members of the director board of the daily. Besides, several crores of rupees (amount not specified) were deposited into an account of the newspaper with SBI.

Babu has alleged that the illegal gains made by Kunju in corrupt dealings during construction works undertaken by PWD had been parked with Chandrika daily’s accounts as benami deposits. Former PWD secretary T O Sooraj, who had been arrested in the flyover case, too had amassed illegal wealth and had used the same for purchasing properties.

Advertising

The VACB on Friday verbally told the court that the agency has come to know about the transaction of Rs 10 crore to the account of Chandrika daily, but did not probe Kunju.

When the petitioner demanded that a thorough probe was required to expose the links between the dubious transactions and the flyover scam, the HC mentioned that there is an element of money-laundering in the case.

Subsequently, the court ordered that the Enforcement Directorate be impleaded in the issue and the petitioner was told to move an application in this regard.