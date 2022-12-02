scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Kerala High Court upholds anticipatory bail granted to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly in rape case

he High Court dismissed two appeals against the anticipatory bail granted to Kunnappily by a Sessions Court on October 20.

Police said the case was registered based on the complaint filed by the victim that the Congress legislator defamed her through online channels. (Photo: Twitter/@Kunnappilli)

The Kerala High Court on Friday upheld the anticipatory bail granted to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappily in a rape case. The High Court dismissed two appeals against the anticipatory bail granted to Kunnappily by a Sessions Court on October 20, Live Law reported.

Kunnappily was suspended from the Kerala Congress in October after a woman filed a rape and attempt to murder case against him. The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA’s personal assistant and a friend over an incident that happened on September 14.

The appeal, moved by the state, argued that the Sessions Court was wrong to grant pre-arrest bail when the investigation was still in its initial stage, according to Live Law.

After remaining untraceable for nearly two weeks after the case was filed, Kunnappilly resurfaced and turned up before the investigating officer two days after the district sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram granted him anticipatory bail. The Perumbavoor MLA had appeared before the media and claimed that he was innocent and had done nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, the complainant, in October, alleged that he had offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him. “He came to my house in a drunken state. He assaulted me and forcefully took me in his car to Kovalam. I was assaulted by the MLA there. The locals who saw the assault informed the police. He told the police that I was his wife and left with me in his car. Later, he took me to my place and again assaulted me. I got injured and he took me to the hospital,” she told the reporters.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 11:09:13 am
