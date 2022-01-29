‘Conspiracy against investigators’: HC asks actor Dileep to submit phones by Monday

The Kerala High Court on Saturday directed Malayalam actor Dileep and two of his close relatives to produce their mobile phones before the court by Monday in connection with the probe into the alleged conspiracy hatched by the actor and others to annihilate officials who had investigated the abduction and sexual assault of another actor in 2017.

The Crime Branch had on Friday approached the high court pointing out Dileep’s reluctance to hand over the devices to the agency as part of the probe into the alleged conspiracy. To a Crime Branch notice directing to produce the gadgets before the investigating officer, Dileep had claimed that he had handed over a particular phone to a forensic expert through his advocate to retrieve all data regarding his communication with director Balachandrakumar, who had raised the issue of the alleged conspiracy to murder the investigators.

On Saturday, Dileep sought more time to submit the mobile phones before the high court, but the court has set Monday morning as the deadline. It also directed the actor to produce his three mobile phones, besides three other devices used by his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Sooraj.

The court said the examination of the devices would take place under its supervision and the accused does not have the right to present the gadgets for such examination.

Regarding the phones which the crime branch sought from him, Dileep said none of the phones directed to be produced were used by him in 2016 or 2017 during which the offence was allegedly committed.

Earlier, while hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of Dileep and others, the court had in an interim order prevented their arrest until January 27. Later, this relief was extended till February 2.

The Crime Branch had earlier searched the premises of Dileep and others, but could not obtain all the mobile phones which are thought to have digital evidence against the actor.