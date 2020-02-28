All three students tested positive for coronavirus cured: Kerala health minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher also said that at least 135 people are still under home quarantine. (Photo: Sreekesh Raveendran Nair) Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher also said that at least 135 people are still under home quarantine. (Photo: Sreekesh Raveendran Nair)

All three patients who tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been cured, Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher said on Friday.

“The three students who were found to be corona-positive were isolated, now they are stable. They have been cured,” Shailaja Teacher was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state health minister also stated that a total of 3,500 people had been quarantined in Kerala and that they were released after completing 28 days of quarantine. “At least 135 people are still under home quarantine,” she added.

“One person from Malaysia came to Ernakulam airport. He had symptoms like sore throat, fever. We can’t say that it is coronavirus but we’ve kept the person in the isolation ward. Samples were sent to Virology Institute. I think his result will come tomorrow,” Shailaja Teacher told ANI.

All three medical students, who had returned together from the outbreak epicentre of Wuhan in China, were treated within the highly-equipped isolation wards at government hospitals in Kasaragod, Thrissur and Alappuzha districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd