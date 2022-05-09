Kerala High Court upholds life sentence of Tadiyantavide Nazeer, 9 others in terror recruitment case

Kerala High Court on Monday upheld the life sentence awarded to suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Tadiyantavide Nazeer and nine others in a 2008 case related to the recruitment of Kerala youths for terror training in Kashmir. The court, though, acquitted three people — Muhammed Faizal, Muhammed Navas and Ummer Farook — who were among the 13 convicted by the trial court in 2013.

A division bench of K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran acted upon a bunch of petitions moved by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and upheld the sentence. In 2013, an NIA special court in Kochi sentenced Nazeer and 12 others, while acquitting five others for want of evidence.

The NIA moved the high court saying that the accused were convicted only under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and wanted them punished under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) too.

The high court, in its verdict, said that the accused, who were found guilty of conspiracy and the other offences under the UAPA, have to be found guilty of commission of the offence under Section 122 of the IPC since the acts proved are of preparation to wage war against India. In that event, on the evidence led, Section 120-B too is attracted since there is a conspiracy for committing such offence by all the accused. “We convict the accused under Section 122 (collecting arms, etc., with intention of waging war against the Government of India) and Section 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC.’’

Subsequently, the accused were sentenced to life under Section 122 and a similar sentence for conspiracy to commit that offence, under Section 120-B of IPC. Likewise, Nazeer and three others were sentenced to life under section 124-A. Besides, Abdul Jabbar, who is the 15th accused in the case, was further convicted to rigorous imprisonment of two years and a fine of Rs 5,000 under IPC Section 471.

The court said that it was clearly established that a conspiracy was hatched to recruit men for terrorist activities, train them in arms and ammunition and wage war with India, which probably, fizzled out with the four out of the five being shot dead in encounters. It would have resulted in far-reaching consequences, generally for the nation and particularly for this state (Kerala) but for the sudden death of four such recruits in encounters at Kashmir, said the court.

The court said the testimonies, documents produced, especially the call detail records (CDRs) and the extracts made from the digital devices seized from the accused together provide the reasonable belief required to use the evidence led regarding the relevant facts, which stand proved, against all the accused.

“There is unity of object and purpose though the means were achieved differently. There is a clear unbroken chain of circumstances connecting the accused with the plot hatched of recruitment to perpetrate terrorist activities; the overt acts of waging war against the nation having been proved by the death of the four recruits. The meeting of minds is very evident and the close association validates the allegation of conspiracy as proved from the CDRs during the period the recruits converged in Hyderabad along with many of the accused and were sent for training to Kashmir with the intention to return and foster unrest and foment terror within the nation and the state. The incriminating circumstances of the CDRs when put to the accused, they had no explanation, which assumes relevance under Section 106 of the Evidence Act. We find no reason to upset the findings of the trial court,” said the division bench.

The division bench, meanwhile, on record appreciated the manner in which the arguments in the appeals were addressed. “The meticulous study of law and facts, made by counsel for the defence and Assistant Solicitor General S Manu; which was in abundant display in the arguments addressed before us, with remarkable alacrity and astute finesse.’’