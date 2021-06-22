Kerala HC stays Lakshadweep admin orders to shut dairy farms, exclude meat from school kids’ menu

The order was passed in response to a petition filed by Ajmal Ahammed, a lawyer and native of Kavaratti in Lakshadweep. The court has asked for responses from the UT administration. (File Photo)

The Kerala High Court Tuesday imposed a stay on two controversial orders of the Lakshadweep UT administration headed by Praful Patel.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly ordered a stay on the administration’s decisions to close down dairy farms on the islands and change the midday meal diet of school children by excluding chicken, beef, and other meat from the menu.

The order was passed in response to a petition filed by Ajmal Ahammed, a lawyer and native of Kavaratti in Lakshadweep. The court has asked for responses from the UT administration and Patel.

The petitioner had contended that the Administrator’s decisions were violative of human rights. The petition argued that the decisions were aimed at destroying the culture and eating habits of the islanders. It said that the decision to shut down dairy farms and auction off the animals was taken without any due consultations with the elected local bodies on the islands.

In the last several months, a slew of proposals of the UT administration has sparked anger on the islands leading to protests and arrests. The proposals include widespread changes in the use of land for development purposes, allowing liquor at resorts on inhabited islands, ban the consumption and sale of beef and exclude those with more than two children from contesting panchayat elections.