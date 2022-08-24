‘Irrelevant materials considered’: Kerala HC stays order granting bail to Civic Chandran

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the Kozhikode district sessions court order granting anticipatory bail to writer and social critic Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case, saying that prima facie, the order was “irregular” and that “irrelevant materials (were) considered” to grant bail.
The bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath stayed the order after the state government moved an appeal against Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge S Krishna Kumar’s order. The high court, however, restrained the arrest of Chandran.
“Prima facie, it appears that order of sessions judge is irregular and that irrelevant materials considered for granting pre-arrest bail. The order of sessions court regarding the observation of wearing sexually coloured dress is unsustainable. Considering the age of the accused, he shall not be arrested till the disposal of the case,” the court said, issuing a directive for call of records of the case from the sessions court.
The stay came a day after judge Kumar was transferred as presiding officer at Kollam labour court.
On August 12, while granting anticipatory bail to Chandran, the judge had observed that the charge under Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code would prima facie not be attracted if the woman was wearing “sexually provocative” dresses.
“In order to attract Section 354 A (sexual harassment), there must be physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures. There must be a demand or request for sexual favours. There must be a sexually coloured remark. The photographs produced with the anticipatory bail application by the accused reveal that the complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are sexually provocative. Section 354 A will not prima facie stand against the accused,” the court had said.
In another sexual harassment case involving a Dalit woman, the same district court on August 2 had granted anticipatory bail to Chandran, saying that “it is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is a member of Scheduled Caste”. The court had said that in order to attract the offence under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, “it has to be established that the act of the accused was with the knowledge that the victim belonged to a member of ST/ST”.
