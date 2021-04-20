Kerala HC rejects plea of Ex-Kerala Minister against Lokayukta report

In a setback to former state Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, the Kerala High court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by him seeking to stay the Lokayukta findings that he had ‘abused’ his position as a public servant to obtain a favour for a relative.

A division bench of Justices P B Suresh Kumar and K Babu dismissed in limine the plea, observing that there were no procedural lapses from the Lokayukta as alleged by the petitioner.

It said the Lokayukta report was furnished after examining all the files and documents in connection with the appointment of his kin as general manager in a state financial institution.

Jaleel had resigned as the minister from the LDF government on April 13 after the Lokayukta held that he violated oath of office by appointing his relative to the post of general manager of Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation.

Jaleel had argued that the Lokayukta did not have powers to consider the matter since it concerns prescription of qualification and appointment to a Minority Development Finance Corporation, which is specifically excluded from the purview of the probe under the Kerala Lokayukta Act.

Explained | The Kerala Lokayukta report that found minister K T Jaleel unfit to continue in office

The state government had also supported Jaleel, saying he was not given an opportunity to present his views before the Lokayukta.

In his plea, Jaleel had alleged that the report was prepared without conducting any preliminary inquiry or regular investigation.

A division bench of the Lokayukta, comprising Justice Cyriac Joseph and Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid, had recently submitted the report against Jaleel to the Chief Minister and had held that the allegation of abuse of power, favouritism and nepotism against the minister was proved.

The Muslim Youth League had on November 2, 2018 alleged that Adeeb K T, a cousin of Jaleel, was appointed general manager in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, flouting rules.

Adeeb was serving as manager of a private bank when the appointment was made.

The Lokayukta had found that the minister had changed the qualifications for the post of General Manager in the Corporation to add “B Tech with PGDBA” also as a qualification for the post to enable his second cousin, eligible for the post.