scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC rejects plea for converting building into mosque

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan says 'if further religious places and religious prayer halls are allowed in Kerala without any guidelines, there will be no place for the citizens to reside'.

Kerala High Court (File)

The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking to convert a commercial building into a Muslim prayer hall and observed that “if further religious places and religious prayer halls are allowed in Kerala without any guidelines, there will be no place for the citizens to reside’’.

A bench of Justice P V Kunhikrishnan was considering a petition filed by Noorul Islam Samskarika Sangam, which wanted to convert a commercial building into a place of worship. The petitioner from Thottekkad in Nilambur listed the Malappuram district collector and police chief as well as the local station house officer, village panchayat and a local resident as respondents.

Also Read |Make prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse mandatory in schools: Kerala HC to CBSE, state

The judge said there were enough religious places and prayer halls for all the communities in Kerala as per the 2011 census. “As far as the present case is concerned, there are about 36 mosques situated within the 5-km radius from the existing commercial building of the petitioner. Then why another prayer hall for the petitioner is a million-dollar question,’’ the judge said.

Quoting the Quran, the judge said the verses clearly highlighted the importance of mosques to the Muslim community. “But it is not stated in the above verses of the holy Quran that a mosque is necessary in every nook and corner. It is not stated in hadith or in the holy Quran that a mosque is to be situated adjacent to the house of every Muslim community member. Distance is not the criteria, but reaching the mosque is important. In the instant case, 36 mosques are available within the vicinity from the commercial building of the petitioner. In such circumstances, there is no need for another mosque in that vicinity,’’ said the judge.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

The judge directed the chief secretary to issue an order prohibiting the change of category of a building to a religious place except in inevitable circumstances and after obtaining reports from authorities concerned.

In the order, the judge said, the chief secretary should clearly mention that the distance to the nearest similar religious place is one of the criteria while considering applications for allowing religious places. The government should ensure that no religious place or prayer hall functions without permission from the competent authorities. Besides, the change of occupancy of existing buildings from one category to another category of religious places shall not be allowed in normal cases, he further said.

“God is there everywhere. If the Muslim community wants to conduct their prayers in the mosque itself, they can go to the nearest mosque instead of constructing a new prayer hall near to their residence. As I observed earlier, in the modern era, almost all the citizens have vehicles. Cycles are also available for transportation. Public transportation and private transportation facilities are also available. Moreover, every step towards the mosque by a Muslim will only increase their status and will vanish their sins. Therefore, the members of the Muslim community can walk to the nearest mosque so that they can achieve higher status and vanish the sins committed by them. For conducting [Muslim] prayers,… a prayer hall is not necessary within 10 metres or 100 metres from their residence. They can travel to the mosque for prayers if they are real devotees and the followers of the prophet.’’

More from Kerala
Advertisement

While rejecting the petition, the judge quoted a study saying that Kerala has 10 times more religious structures than villages. According to the 2011 census, there are 1,018 villages, 87 municipalities and six municipal corporations in the state. The numbers of places of worship and hospitals are 1,01,140 and 29,565 respectively. The number of places of worship is almost 3.5 times higher than that of hospitals.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 05:50:00 pm
Next Story

‘Satta Manthan’: Ganesh mandal in Pune to portray Eknath Shinde’s rebellion in Shiv Sena and his rise to power

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC rejects plea for converting building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC rejects plea for converting building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in prison

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Three Thousand Years of Longing review: George Miller at his best

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

How a brain dead 16-month baby saved two lives

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement