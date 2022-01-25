‘PM has right to give a message’: Kerala HC rejects appeal challenging Modi’s photo on vaccine certificate

A division bench of Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal against the single bench dismissal of a plea challenging the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on Covid-19 vaccination certificates. The single bench had last month slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner, Peter Myaliparambil, an RTI activist.

Rejecting the appeal, the division bench of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly said the photograph of the PM is not an advertisement. The court observed that “the Prime Minister has a right to give a message. Right to vote cannot be linked to it.’’

Earlier, the single bench of PV Kunhikrishnan had observed that “it is the duty of the citizens to respect the Prime Minister of India, and of course, they can differ on the policies of the Government and even the political stand of the Prime Minister. They can address the citizens saying that what the Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister is doing is not for the welfare of the citizens. But the citizens need not be ashamed to carry a vaccination certificate with the photograph of the Prime Minister with a morale-boosting message, especially in this pandemic situation. There is no infringement of a fundamental right or any other right like compelled viewing, etc in such a situation as alleged by the petitioner,’’ said the court.

The petitioner, Peter Myaliparambil, an RTI activist and one of the State Coordinators of the National Campaign for the People’s Right to Information (NCPRI), had argued that carrying the photograph of the Prime Minister in the vaccination certificate is an intrusion of his privacy.