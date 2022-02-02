Kerala HC orders MHA to furnish files related to barring of transmission of MediaOne channel

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Union Home Ministry to furnish all files related to its recommendation leading to the cancellation of the licence of Malayalam news channel MediaOne TV.

The bench of Justice N Nagaresh extended the stay on implementing the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting order barring the transmission of the channel until next Monday, when the matter would come up for hearing.

On January 31, hours after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting barred the transmission of the channel, its management had moved the high court, which, in an interim directive, deferred the implementation of the ban order.

In an affidavit submitted by Assistant Solicitor General of India S Manu, the Union Government said that “the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that denial of security clearance to the TV channel based on intelligence inputs, which are sensitive and secret in nature, therefore, as a matter of policy and in the interest of national security, MHA does not disclose reasons for denial.’’

The ASGI submitted that the interim order passed by the court, if continued, is defeating the purpose of the relevant guidelines and objective of obtaining the security clearance of MHA. Such requirements are only reasonable restrictions aimed at greater concerns like national security.

The Union Government said in a situation of national security, a party cannot insist on the strict observance of the principles of natural justice. In such cases, it is the duty of the court to read into and provide for statutory exclusion, if not expressly provided in the rules. Depending on the facts of the particular case, it will however be open to the court to satisfy itself whether there were justifiable facts, and in that regard, the court is entitled to call for the files and see whether it is a case where the interest of national security is involved.

The statement said the Ministry of Home Affairs in an order on 27 January, 2016, had denied the security clearance to the Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited (which runs Mediaone TV) proposals for two additional TV channels namely, “Media One Life” and “Media One Global” and appointment of two Directors namely, Musliyarakath Mehaboob and Rahmathunnissa Abdul Razack of the company. The above cancellation and denial for permission to appoint Directors in the company has not been challenged by the company.