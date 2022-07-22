Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

July 22, 2022 1:18:21 pm
Concerned at the increasing number of child pregnancies, the Kerala High Court on Thursday said that easy availability of online porn can give wrong ideas to youngsters and therefore, there was a need to educate children about the safe use of internet.
The court said it was time for the authorities to “take a re-look at the sexual education being imparted in our schools”.
The observations by Justice V G Arun came while allowing medical termination of the 30-week pregnancy of a 13-year-old, who was impregnated by her brother, also a minor.
“Before parting with the case, I am compelled to express concern at the increasing number of child pregnancies, in which, at least some cases involve close relatives. In my opinion, it is time for the authorities to take a re-look at the sexual education being imparted in our schools.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The easy availability of porn on the internet can mislead the juvenile minds of youngsters and give them wrong ideas. Educating our children about the safe use of the internet and social media is absolutely essential,” it said.
The court also noted that in another similar matter, a different judge of the high court intends to issue directions for ensuring better awareness of the statutes concerned.
“The (other) Judge has also noted that the educational machinery of the state has fallen woefully short in imparting the required awareness to young children about the consequence of sexual overtures,” Justice Arun observed.
In the instant case, the victim was a rape survivor, a minor and incest was also involved, the court noted and said that since each day’s delay would add to her agony as well as to ensure that the baby, if born alive, is not abandoned at birth, the medical termination of the pregnancy at a government hospital was being permitted.
“On production of this order the Superintendent of the hospital shall take immediate measures for constituting a medical team for conducting the procedure. The petitioner (victim’s mother) shall file an appropriate undertaking, authorising to conduct the surgery at her risk.
“If the baby is alive at birth, the hospital shall ensure that the baby is offered the best medical treatment available, so that it develops into a healthy child.” It further said that if the petitioner was not willing to assume responsibility of the baby, the state and its agencies “shall assume full responsibility and offer medical support and facilities” to the infant as may be reasonably feasible, keeping in mind the child’s best interests and the relevant statutory provisions.
The girl’s mother, in her plea in the court, had said that the pregnancy was noticed when the victim was taken to a doctor after she complained of abdominal pain and having missed her periods for more than two months.
The physical strain of carrying a pregnancy at such a young age and the psychological impact and consequent mental stress were the reasons given for seeking a direction from the court for terminating the pregnancy medically.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Latest News
“Had Goosebumps when Neeraj Chopra won it, we have the opportunity to be there”: Smriti Mandhana gunning for gold at CWG 2022
Hyderabad: 23-year-old YouTuber dies by suicide, leaves behind video note
Janhvi Kapoor has playdate with Navya Naveil Nanda and Agastya Nanda in dad Boney Kapoor’s adorable throwback photo. See here
Fake call centre case: Bengaluru Police reach out to US consulate to find citizens hit by fraud
Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): A comparison of the two smartphones
Karnataka: As government shifts students to ‘model school’, villagers protest
CBSE 10th Results 2022: Before Class X term II marks are released, here’s all you need to know
‘A truly unique moment in the history of our sport’ – Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal, Murray for Laver Cup
Uttar Pradesh govt accords ‘Y’ category security to SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar
Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes, crowds
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation polls: Final voters’ list published, but uncertainty remains on ward system
Ukraine tries to make the case that it can win, citing recent strikes