Thursday, May 05, 2022
Kerala HC rejects plea for CBI probe into killing of RSS worker in Palakkad in Nov last year

The state had opposed the plea saying it has arrested all the accused and that if any new agency comes in, it will have to carry out the entire process again which would delay filing of the final report and in the meanwhile, the accused might get out on bail.

May 5, 2022 1:12:36 pm
The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking CBI probe into the killing of an RSS worker who was hacked to death in November last year in Palakkad district of the state.

Justice K Haripal dismissed the petition moved by the deceased RSS worker’s widow.

The detailed order is not yet available.

The state had opposed the plea saying it has arrested all the accused and that if any new agency comes in, it will have to carry out the entire process again which would delay filing of the final report and in the meanwhile, the accused might get out on bail.

A Sanjith (27) was hacked to death on November 15 last year while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

Police later arrested several persons, including an officer-bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in the case.

It had said that the arrested PFI office-bearer was directly involved in the killing of Sanjith who was hacked to death in front of his wife.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder.

Subsequently, the police, during its investigation into the recent murder of PFI leader Subair (43) in Palakkad, had found that he was killed to allegedly avenge the murder of Sanjith.

Police also claimed that the PFI leader was killed by RSS workers who were friends of Sanjith.

Seven persons have been arrested in the Subair murder case.

Subair’s murder on April 15 led to the retaliatory killing of RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45) on April 16 in Palakkad, police had said.

