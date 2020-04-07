Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala HC allows cat owner to go out for pet food

In his plea, the cat owner had alleged that the police did not grant him vehicle pass for buying cat food after his stock ran out. (Picture for representation) In his plea, the cat owner had alleged that the police did not grant him vehicle pass for buying cat food after his stock ran out. (Picture for representation)

The Kerala High Court on Monday allowed a cat owner’s plea to go out in his car and buy food for his pets, amid the nationwide lockdown to curb novel coronavirus.

Considering the plea filed by Prakash, who has three pet cats, a Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly observed that animal food and fodder were covered under essential

items.

Allowing the plea, the court directed that the petitioner could go out to buy the food for his pets on the basis of a self-declaration, along with the order of the court.

In his plea, the cat owner had alleged that the police did not grant him vehicle pass for buying cat food after its

stock ran out. He had submitted the application for vehicle pass online on April 4.

When the court asked whether the cat will not eat other food, the petitioner, a vegetarian, submitted that the cats

were fed biscuits and seven kg was required to feed them for three weeks.

