No need for ‘eda, edi’ calls: Kerala HC advises cops to use respectable language

The Kerala High Court Friday asked the state police chief to issue a circular advising all police officers in the state to use respectable language while interacting with the public.

The court said officers must refrain from using ‘eda, edi’ terminology, considered impolite in Malayalam, in their official conversations with the public.

The single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the father of a 15-year-old girl who complained of rude police behaviour.

The petitioner alleged that officers of the Cherpu police station in Thrissur district used coarse language while speaking to his daughter during a vehicle inspection as part of Covid-19 protocol management.