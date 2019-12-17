Kerala hartal LIVE UPDATES: Security tightened across state for 12-hour strike

Kerala hartal: The state-wide strike has been called from 6 am to 6 pm. (Express Photo) Kerala hartal: The state-wide strike has been called from 6 am to 6 pm. (Express Photo)

A group comprising at least 30 organisations are staging a strike on Tuesday against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The state-wide strike, called from 6 am to 6 pm, has been launched by a Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising parties including the Welfare Party, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), DHRM and BSP. The main political parties in the state, CPM, Congress and Muslim League are not participating in the strike.

The state BJP unit Monday called the hartal “unnecessary” and said it was “aimed at communal and political gains and went against the interest of the nation”.

Security has been heightened across the state in light of the protests. State transport buses are running as per schedule. Examinations are expected to be conducted as usual as well.