Kerala govt warns of Covid case spurt after local polls

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja Saturday warned of a possible spurt in Covid-19 cases triggered by the recent local body elections.

“After local body elections, there had been large gatherings in many places. New cases have started trickling in from various places,’’ she said.

The Health Minister said the next weeks will now be critical.

“It will reveal whether the gatherings during elections have contributed to the spike in cases. There should be a self-imposed lockdown. The state health department has also taken special attention and has been told to get ready to face a higher case load,’’ she said.

On Saturday, Kerala’s cases total number of reported cases crossed 7 lakh. The test positivity rate in the state is now 10.49 as against the national figure of 6.25 per cent. The metric has been hovering at this range for the last several weeks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd