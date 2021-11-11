Kerala government suspends senior cop over links with alleged conman

The Kerala government on Wednesday suspended Inspector-General of Police Gugulloth Lakshman over alleged involvement with antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal and interference in criminal cases to help the, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The decision to suspend the IG, who was in charge of traffic and road safety, was taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after a crime branch probe into Mavunkal’s dealings allegedly exposed his links with the senior IPS officer, sources aware of the matter said.

Mavunkal was arrested in September this year on charges of pocketing Rs 10 crore from a group of people since 2017 after promising them to make then partners in his antiques business.



The crime branch report — which was submitted on Monday– said Lakshman illegally interfered in an earlier probe against Mavunkal and got an investigating officer transferred at the behest of Mavunkal. Besides, the senior police officer played the role of a middleman in Mavunkal’s allegedly fraudulent antique dealings, it said.

Lakshman did not respond to requests for comment.