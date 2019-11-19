Kerala govt releases order making helmet mandatory for pillion riders

The Kerala government Tuesday released an order making helmet compulsory for pillion riders. It will inform the High Court about the order released by the state transport department today.

The latest order came three days after the Kerala High Court had directed the state government to comply with the central government’s helmet rule and warned that it would intervene in the matter if the latter does not comply. The court had said that the state government has no right to amend the law. Read in Malayalam

In August, the Centre had amended the Central Motor Vehicle Act, making helmet mandatory for all above four years while travelling on a motorcycle.

But two months later, the Kerala cabinet had approved a reduction in most of the fines for traffic offences that were hiked steeply by the central government. The fines for not wearing helmet and seat-belt had been halved from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.