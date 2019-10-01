Kerala govt hits jackpot in lottery craze, revenue from ticket sale up

In a state with a population of 3.34 crore as per 2011 Census, an astounding 7.92 crore lottery tickets are sold every week in Kerala, making lottery one the major sources of non-tax revenue. A large chunk of this revenue earned goes towards meeting costs of the state government’s social welfare schemes.

According to Kerala Economic Review, 2018, the rise in non-tax revenue as a proportion of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) since 2013-14 in Kerala is due to the increase in gross receipt from lotteries. The share of revenue from sale of state lotteries increased from 13.4 per cent in 1980-81 to 38.39 per cent in 2000-01 — and to a whopping 80.49 per cent in 2016-17.

According to data from the state lottery directorate, revenue from lottery in 2018-19 financial year was Rs 9,276 crore, up from Rs 8,977 crore the fiscal before. Last fiscal, the profit was Rs 1,673 crore. This year’s projected revenue is Rs 11,800 crore.

Sources said there is a whopping increase in the number of tickets printed and sold. “If 60 lakh tickets were printed in 2016, the figure has now reached 1.32 crore. We don’t have any unsold tickets. At present there are six weekly tickets, all of which are equally popular.’’

According to sources, out of the state’s 14 districts, most business comes from Palakkad and Thrissur. In Palakkad, an official said, people from neighbouring Tamil Nadu also come every day to buy tickets.

A Vinod, a lottery trader in Thiruvananthapuram, said people from across social and economic spectrum buy tickets. He said: “I have government officials who spend Rs 30 or Rs 50 on tickets every day. Sometimes, they may win small prizes, which make them invest in their luck every day. Many do not disclose this at home. Most of my customers are above the age of 40.”

Vinod said he sells 400 tickets on average.

Besides being a just source of revenue for the state, government officials said, lotteries also provide jobs, including to physically challenged people, who constitute a section of ticket-sellers.

According to Kerala State Lottery Agents and Lottery Sellers Welfare Fund Board, the number of sellers or agents are growing in tune with the growth in ticket sale. S Kaneshyas, member of the Board, said when the CPI(M)-led LDF government assumed office in 2016, there were 38,000 registered vendors. The figure, Kaneshyas said, is 70,000. “Of them, at least 55,000 are actively engaged in the agency/selling business,’’ she said.

Ten per cent of the prize-winning money goes as agent’s commission and 30 per cent income tax is levied on the remaining amount. In cases of tickets not winning, an agent gets a certain percentage as commission on the selling price. For a ticket priced Rs 30, the agent gets a commission of Rs 5.80, officials explained.

Talking about the “addiction” that business is for scores of people, Dr R S Dinesh, a senior psychiatrist at Government Mental Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, said said psychiatrists occasionally get people who go into depression, or develop other forms of disorder, due to their obsession with lottery. “The lottery craze should be seen as part of a general addiction of a society,” he said.