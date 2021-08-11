Kerala govt announces Rs 2 crore reward for Indian Olympic team goalie Sreejesh

August 11, 2021 9:54:03 pm
The Kerala government Wednesday announced a Rs 2 crore-reward and a job promotion for P R Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of the Indian men’s hockey team that won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It was after a span of 41 years that the Indian hockey team finished on the podium at the Olympics.
V Abdurahiman, the minister for sports in Kerala, made the announcement at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after the Cabinet meeting.
The minister added 33-year-old Sreejesh, who’s currently the deputy director (sports) in the general education department of the state government, will be promoted as the joint director (sports).
Sreejesh, a native of Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, was given a rousing welcome at the Cochin international airport earlier this week. Sreejesh rode an open jeep along with the sports minister and MLA Anwar Sadath, a representative of the Opposition, from the airport till his residence.
The minister also declared Rs 5 lakh as reward each for all the Malayalis who took part in the Olympics this year.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-