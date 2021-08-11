scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Kerala govt announces Rs 2 crore reward for Indian Olympic team goalie Sreejesh

Sreejesh, who’s currently the deputy director (sports) in the general education department of the state government, will be promoted as the joint director (sports).

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
August 11, 2021 9:54:03 pm
Sreejesh sits on the goal-post while celebrating their victory over Germany in the men's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

The Kerala government Wednesday announced a Rs 2 crore-reward and a job promotion for P R Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of the Indian men’s hockey team that won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It was after a span of 41 years that the Indian hockey team finished on the podium at the Olympics.

V Abdurahiman, the minister for sports in Kerala, made the announcement at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after the Cabinet meeting.

The minister added 33-year-old Sreejesh, who’s currently the deputy director (sports) in the general education department of the state government, will be promoted as the joint director (sports).

Sreejesh, a native of Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, was given a rousing welcome at the Cochin international airport earlier this week. Sreejesh rode an open jeep along with the sports minister and MLA Anwar Sadath, a representative of the Opposition, from the airport till his residence.

The minister also declared Rs 5 lakh as reward each for all the Malayalis who took part in the Olympics this year.

