Kerala govt announces Rs 2 crore reward for Indian Olympic team goalie Sreejesh

The Kerala government Wednesday announced a Rs 2 crore-reward and a job promotion for P R Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of the Indian men’s hockey team that won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It was after a span of 41 years that the Indian hockey team finished on the podium at the Olympics.

V Abdurahiman, the minister for sports in Kerala, made the announcement at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after the Cabinet meeting.

The minister added 33-year-old Sreejesh, who’s currently the deputy director (sports) in the general education department of the state government, will be promoted as the joint director (sports).

Sreejesh, a native of Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, was given a rousing welcome at the Cochin international airport earlier this week. Sreejesh rode an open jeep along with the sports minister and MLA Anwar Sadath, a representative of the Opposition, from the airport till his residence.

The minister also declared Rs 5 lakh as reward each for all the Malayalis who took part in the Olympics this year.