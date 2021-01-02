Kerala govt announces digital media literacy programme

The Kerala Government on Friday announced a digital media literacy programme called ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (Truth alone triumphs).

Announcing the programme, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the programme would be taught at schools and colleges, which would be encouraged to develop curriculum on digital media literacy.

The Chief Minister said smartphone and internet penetration is much higher in Kerala than any other state. Large number of people are now depending upon social media for news updates. The chances for the spread of lies and wrong information through social media, which do not have any editorial supervision, has widened. Hence, people should understand the laws and benchmarks which control social media and the internet. It is important to distinguish between truth and untruth, he said.

The Satyameva Jayate programme would cover five points — what is wrong information; why they are spreading fast; what precautions have to be adopted while using the content of social media; how those who spread fake news make profit; and what steps can be initiated by citizens.