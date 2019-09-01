Kerala governor-designate Arif Khan: Need long-term strategies to combat floods in state

Arif Mohammed Khan, who was named as Kerala’s Governor-designate on Sunday, said it was an opportunity to serve god’s own land while stressing on long-term strategies to overcome the impact of floods that had devastated the state and claimed more than 100 lives.

Advertising

“It’s an opportunity to serve. Fortunate to be born in a country like India which is so vast and rich in diversity. It’s a great opportunity for me to know this part of India, which forms boundary of India and is called god’s own country,” Khan told ANI after being named as the governor of Kerala.

Expressing concern at the devastation caused by the floods in the state for the second consecutive year, Khan, who will succeed former Chief Justice of India Palanisamy Sathasivam in the Kerala Raj Bhavan, said, “We need to think and devise long term strategies on how to overcome the deluge.”

Also read | ‘Entirely expected decision’: Singhvi on Kerala Governor’s appointment

Advertising

For the second consecutive year, Kerala reeled under heavy rainfall and floods, resulting in the death of 125 people and causing widespread destruction of property and crops.

“You realise the truthfulness of the statement only when you visit the state,” PTI quoted Khan as saying.

Khan has served as a minister in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Cabinet. He had resigned from his post in protest against the enactment of a law to nullify the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case.

After resigning from Congress, Khan later joined the Janata Dal and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989. He later left the Janata Dal to join the Bahujan Samaj Party and became MP in 1998 from Bahraich. In 2004, Khan joined the BJP and contested the Lok Sabha polls on a ticket from Kaisarganj constituency but lost.

(With inputs from Agencies)