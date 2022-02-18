Upset Governor makes Kerala govt bend over dissent letter

On the eve of the Budget session of Kerala Assembly, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday gave the CPI(M)-led state government tense moments when he refused to give consent for his opening address to the House, upset over a dissent note that was issued along with the recent appointment of a BJP leader as his additional personal assistant.

A constitutional crisis was finally averted when the Governor gave his consent to the address after the government moved out senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary to General Administration Department K R Jyothilal, who had issued the dissent letter.

Also, the Governor sought an assurance from the government to stop giving life-time pensions to personal staff of the ministers, Speaker and the Leader of Opposition – a practice followed in Kerala over the years.

Sources in Raj Bhavan said the Governor was provoked by the dissent letter issued along with the appointment of BJP leader Hari S Kartha as his additional personal assistant on February 14. The note said the appointment of a politician in Raj Bhavan was unprecedented, and it was desirable to stick to norms.

“He (Khan) felt the dissent letter sent by Jyothilal to Governor’s secretary Davendrakumar Dhodawat was an insult to the office of the Governor. That apart, the government had also publicised the note. This was raised with the Chief Secretary as well as the Chief Minister who visited the Governor on Thursday,” a source said.

The sources said this “insulting” dissent forced Khan to bring to public debate the practice of giving pension for politicians who are appointed in the personal staff of the ministers. “He is of the view that this practice should be stopped. After the government insulted him with the dissenting letter over the appointment of a politician as an additional personal assistant, the Governor retorted by opening a debate on the pension given to the personal staff of the ministers. He is of the view that this is a waste of public money and only meant to groom party cadres,’’ a source said.

Raj Bhavan officials said they are yet to get an assurance on the issue of pension, but the government has expressed willingness to discuss the issue further.

The drama unfolded in the morning after Khan refused to give consent for the Governor’s opening address to the Assembly, slated for Friday, when Chief Secretary V P Joy met him after the Cabinet meeting. As the deadlock continued, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on Khan in the afternoon, but the crisis continued.

Later in the evening, in a last-ditch attempt, the government removed Jyothilal, who had written the letter expressing dissent over the appointment of BJP leader. Khan gave his assent for the address to the Assembly only after a communication on this reached Raj Bhavan.

BJP joined the issue with senior party leader from Kerala and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan saying that his party wanted to examine whether the appointment of politicians in the personal staff of ministers and giving them life-time pension are legally tenable. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must realise that he cannot control Raj Bhavan,” he told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that the drama over the Governor’s address was only the latest instance of the give-and-take arrangement between Raj Bhavan and the government. “This shows there is a clear deal between the Governor and the CPI(M). Both sides have got middlemen for sorting out the issues. The Governor is doing the job of a BJP spokesman in Kerala. The government wants to create an impression that there is tension between it and Raj Bhavan. This drama is only to hoodwink the people of Kerala,” he alleged.

After emerging from the CPI(M) state secretariat meeting, senior party leader M M Mani targeted Khan. “Holding the post of Governor, he is indulging in cheap games. The pension for the personal staff of the ministers is not given from Khan’s family purse,” he said.