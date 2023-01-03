scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Kerala Governor approves CM’s recommendation to re-induct Saji Cheriyan as minister

Saji Cheriyan will be administered the oath of office on Wednesday at 4 pm, the source said.

Saji Cheriyan, arif mohammed news, india news, kerala news, indian express, news, latest news, current affairsKerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan(left), CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan (right). (Photo source: Twitter/ Arif Mohammed Khan, Saji Cheriyan)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday approved Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recommendation to re-induct CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan as minister, an official source said.

Cheriyan will be administered the oath of office on Wednesday at 4 pm, the source said.

Talking to reporters here, Cheriyan said he has not received any official communication regarding the development.

The CPI(M) leader had resigned in July last year from the state Cabinet over his alleged remarks against the Constitution during a speech in Pathanamthitta district and the lodging of a criminal case against him in that connection.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Subsequently, the ruling CPI(M) decided on December 30, 2022 to bring him back into the Cabinet and sent a letter to the Governor the next day seeking his convenience for administering the oath of office to the MLA on January 4.

More from Kerala

Khan, who returned to the state on Monday, had said that he needs to go through the papers related to Cheriyan’s reinstatement into the Cabinet as it was not a normal case.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 13:02 IST
Next Story

Sexual harassment FIR against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh: Allegation doesn’t make a person guilty, says Khattar

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close