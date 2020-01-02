What Kerala can look forward to in 2020: Kochi Metro’s extension, Vizhinjam port, and more

This year, the Kochi Metro will finally get its original extension, up till Pettah junction. (File Photo) This year, the Kochi Metro will finally get its original extension, up till Pettah junction. (File Photo)

There are a number of big-ticket plans and projects that Kerala hopes to complete and roll out in the new year. After back-to-back floods and landslides, the state’s economy has been in a bad shape, sitting neck-deep in debt with its fiscal and revenue deficits increasing every quarter.

Add to that, the overall economic slowdown across the country, rising unemployment and the delay in the payment of GST compensation have hit the ruling LDF government hard, rocking its plans of spending big on social welfare and infrastructure projects.

In any case, aligned with the mantra of the state’s finance minister TM Thomas Isaac to spend big and find additional sources of revenue, the LDF government will hope to unveil a bunch of projects in 2020 that are high on its agenda. Here are some of them.

Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers

That Vyttila, the busiest traffic junction in the state, still doesn’t have a flyover to ease traffic congestion is an anomaly in Kerala. The government hopes to put an end to that. The PWD department has set March 2020 as the deadline for the completion of both the flyovers at Vyttila and neighbouring Kundannoor in Kochi. Though both projects had sputtered to a halt due to contractor issues in mid-2018, work is back on track now and is being regularly monitored from the chief minister’s office. Once realised, the flyovers will be a huge relief for commuters travelling between Kochi and Alappuzha, and onwards to Thiruvananthapuram.

Kochi Water Metro

The Rs 819-crore project, connecting the islands around Kochi with the city, is set to be unveiled in December 2020 although a lot of work is still to be completed. Work on the jetties and the terminals is progressing. A total of 15 routes have been identified, connecting 38 terminals across 10 islands. Modern AC and non-AC ferries will be deployed on these routes. The water metro will enhance the transportation options available to commuters residing in islands around Kochi and travelling to the city for work.

Ban on plastic

The sweeping ban on single-use plastic in Kerala came into effect at midnight on January 1 and hopes to rid the state of the alarming health and environmental effects caused by plastic pollution. The decision was taken by the state cabinet after a committee was formed to devise solutions to cut down on plastic consumption in Kerala. Though it has been attempted by selected local bodies, a state-wide ban has never happened in the past. Only the next few months will reveal how successful the ban is.

Semi high-speed railway (Silver Line)

In December 2019, the Centre okayed the Rs 66,079 crore semi high-speed railway project that will help commuters travel between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, the northern and southern tips of the state, in just under four hours. Presently, the fastest train on the network takes about 12 hours. Work on the project, titled Silver Line, has begun already with aerial surveys to decide the exact alignment of the line. The detailed project report (DPR) will be submitted in January and the project is set to be commissioned in 2024.

Kochi Metro’s extension and phase-2 line

This year, the Kochi Metro will finally get its original extension, up till Pettah junction. Currently, trains run on a 23.8 km stretch between Aluva and Thykoodam. This year will also mark the start of construction of the corridor from Pettah to Thripunithura. Additionally, the phase 2 project linking the city with its IT hub of Kakkanad will also get underway. No deadline has been set for the completion of the Kakkanad corridor.

LPG plant at Puthuvype

After a two-and-a-half-year gap, construction work resumed at the Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG import terminal at Puthuvype on the outskirts of Kochi amid heavy police presence. The work had been stalled due to protests by locals who claim the project threatens their safety and security. Almost 40% of the work has already been completed. When the plant gets commissioned, LPG can be supplied through a pipeline from Mangalore to the IOC bottling plants in Kochi, Kollam and Malappuram. Presently, the fuel is transported through tankers by road.

Vizhinjam port

The international multi-purpose seaport at Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram to be operated by Adani Group has run into a lot of hurdles over the years. But now, the company has fixed December 2020 as the deadline for the first phase of the project. It was supposed to be completed by December 2019. The port is crucial to Kerala’s shipping and logistics industry as it will be located close to the international shipping route and will have road and rail links.

