Kerala gives nod to pvt hospitals to treat patients

As Covid-19 cases keep surging in Kerala, the state government on Saturday said private hospitals have been given sanction to treat patients, and that home care would be considered for asymptomatic patients if the caseload continues to spike.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told mediapersons that several Covid clusters have developed in various districts. Community spread has already been reported in two areas of Thiruvananthapuram. “Private hospitals have been given permission to treat Covid-19 patients. Besides, 50,000 beds would be made ready jointly by the health department and self-help governing bodies for treating patients with mild symptoms,” he said.

The chief minister said as 60 per cent of patients in the state are asymptomatic, and that an expert committee has suggested that such patients can stay home for treatment. Those without any underlying medical conditions, provided there is a hospital facility in their vicinity, can be allowed to stay at home with strict conditions. “If the number of patients grows uncontrolled, that suggestion will be considered,” he said.

