Kerala girl raped by father, molested by his friends

A 12-year-old girl was raped by her father and molested by 20-30 of his friends in Kerala’s Malappuram district over a period of two years, police have said.

Advertising

The rape and molestations came to light after a counselling session at the girl’s school last week.

“The girl had turned gloomy, and subsequently a counseling session was held at school for her, which revealed the trauma she had been undergoing for the last two years,’’ said investigating officer T Naushad

The IO said the girl was first raped by her own father two years ago. Later, she was molested by her father’s friends, who used to come home to drink with the father. As per her statement, 20 to 30 persons had molested her over the past two years.

Advertising

However, she has not told police that she was raped by her father’s friends.

Police said, three persons, including the girl’s father, have been arrested since the incident came to the fore. The IO said police are trying to identify the other accused.