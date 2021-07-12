Six-year-old girl in Kerala chokes to death after mixture gets stuck in trachea

The party was being held for local Ghaziabad resident Himanshu Sharma, who was due to get married in a few weeks, said the police.

A six-year-old girl choked to death here after mixture, a popular Indian snack, got stuck in her trachea here, family sources said on Monday.

Niveditha, a first standard student of the Government Lower Primary School, Cotton hill, met with the tragic end while she was having her afternoon snack at home on Sunday, they said.

Her father is an autorickshaw driver, named Rajesh, a native of Thrikkannapuram near here.

“According to her parents, she developed uneasiness after eating the mixture and was rushed to a nearby private health centre soon before being taken to the government hospital,” a senior police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Doctors, during the post-mortem performed on the girl’s body on Monday, found that some contents of the snack got stuck in her respiratory tract.

The tragedy came a day after a one-and-a-half-year-old boy had died after a beetle got stuck in his trachea in Kasaragod district of the state.