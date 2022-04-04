Kerala fire force officers suspended for giving training to PFI members

Two officers of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services were suspended and three others transferred on charges of giving rescue and relief training to cadres of the radical Popular Front of India (PFI).

The suspended officials are Ernakulam regional fire and rescue officer K K Shaiju, district fire officer A S Joji, who had given sanctions for the training. Three firemen at Aluva fire station M Sajad, B Aneesh and Y A Rahuldas, who had given training to the PFI men, were transferred.

The action against the officials was based on a high-level probe led by director general of police (fire and rescue services) B Sandhya. In the wake of the controversy over the training, the department also issued a circular banning training for religious and political outfits.

On March 30, three firemen of the state fire services gave training to uniformed PFI volunteers in rescue operations, resuscitation methods and basic disaster management at sites of natural disasters. The PFI had officially applied to the department seeking its training for their cadres and the district level officials deputed three staff for the programme.

The officials were suspended for not taking the consent of higher officials of the department. The training had become controversial after the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flayed the government saying that the incident showed that the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] was appeasing communal forces in the state.

PFI state president C P Muhammed Basheer said the outfit had applied to the department seeking the service of its officials for giving training for the cadres. “They have been given training after getting permission from the officials concerned. It was not a secret event. We want all sections of people to be trained in rescue and relief. PFI had been very active in rescue missions during the recent natural calamities. During the pandemic days, our cadres have voluntarily come forward for the burial of the covid-19 victims. With contempt, we reject the hate campaign of the BJP against PFI,’’ he said.

In the wake of the floods of 2018, the Kerala government formed a civil defence force, trained volunteers to assist the state machinery during natural disasters.