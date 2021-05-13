Kerala: Fearing likely formation of Cyclone Tauktae, red alert in several districts; relief camps opened

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared code red alerts, indicating extremely heavy rain, in three districts of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Friday and five districts of the state on Saturday in the backdrop of the likely formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea.

“A low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well-marked over Lakshadweep area by May14th morning, concentrate into a depression over the same region by 15th morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. It is likely to reach Gujarat coasts around May 18th evening,” the special bulletin of the IMD said Thursday evening.

A red alert has been issued for Friday in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts along with Lakshadweep. On the same day, an orange alert, indicating isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, has been issued in four districts of central Kerala – Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Idukki.

A red alert has been issued for Saturday in five districts of north Kerala – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod. Orange alert is in place in seven districts the same day and Lakshadweep.

(Express photo: Nitin RK)

The IMD has predicted ‘rough to very rough’ sea conditions on May 13 and 14 along with squally winds with speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep coast. Tidal wave of about 1 metre height above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Lakshadweep islands on May 15 and 16. Fishermen have been asked not to venture to the sea in this period.

Vaccination suspended in Trivandrum on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram Collector Navjot Khosa announced that the vaccination process in the district will be suspended on Friday in the backdrop of expectation of heavy rains. It’s expected that those who had booked slots for Friday would receive it the next day.

Relief camps being opened

District administrations have issued orders to open flood relief camps near coastal and low-lying areas with Covid-19 protocols in place. There would be separate arrangements for ordinary residents, those in quarantine and those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

In Ernakulam district’s Chellanam, a coastal village which has borne the brunt of heavy sea erosion over several years, a relief camp has already been opened at the St Mary’s school. Elderly people and pregnant women have been shifted to homes of their relatives. NDRF personnel will be on the ground in Chellanam from Friday, collector S Suhas said.