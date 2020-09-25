Kerala: DYFI leader arrested for placing mobile phone inside washroom of Covid care centre

The accused was admitted to the Covid centre after testing positive for the infection. (Representational)

A local leader of the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M) in Kerala, was arrested Thursday for allegedly placing a mobile phone inside the washroom of a Covid-19 care centre with the aim of taking pictures.

The incident was reported at Mulluvila in Thiruvananthapuram district. The mobile phone was discovered by a woman undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 care centre when she stepped into the washroom for a shower. She reported the matter to the care centre officials who in turn informed the local police.

Based on her complaint, the police began a probe and found that the phone belonged to 26-year-old Shalu, the president of the Chengal unit of the DYFI who had also been admitted to the care centre after testing positive for Covid-19.

In fact, he was due for release Thursday after testing negative. Following questioning, the accused was taken into custody by the police.

