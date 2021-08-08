Kerala logs 18,607 new Covid-19 cases, 93 more fatalities, TPR at 13.87%

A queue at a school in Kottayam, Kerala, for Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, amid a shortage of doses in the state. (Express/file)

Kerala on Sunday recorded 18,607 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 35,52,525, the health department said in a press statement. The state also reported 93 Covid-19 related deaths, with the toll hitting 17,747.

The test positivity rate was recorded at 13.87 per cent.

20,108 people have been cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 33,57,687 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,76,572, the government said.

As many as 1,34,196 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. In total, 2,85,14,136 samples have been tested till date, the statement said.

Malappuram district recorded the highest number of new infections with 3,051 cases, while Thrissur (2,472), Kozhikode (2,467) and Ernakulam (2,216) logged over 2,000 cases. Palakkad recorded 1,550 Covid infections while Kollam recorded 1,075 and Kannur 1,012 cases.

As many as 84 healthcare workers also tested positive for Covid-19 since Saturday. While 116 of the new patients had come from outside the state, 17,610 people contracted the virus through contact. The infection source of 797 remained unknown, the government added.

Around 4,90,858 people are currently under observation in the state, out of which 4,61,530 are under home/institutional quarantine and 29,328 in hospitals, it added.

Government medical officers’ association writes to CM Vijayan

Days after a duty doctor was attacked at Fort Taluk hospital here, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) on Sunday petitioned the Chief Minister to increase the security at hospitals and submitted a set of suggestions.

The KGMOA said the facilities at hospitals were inadequate to prevent attacks resulting in affecting the smooth delivery of essential medical care to common people.

“The repeated incidents of hospital attacks in the recent past have demoralised doctors who have been tirelessly working in the forefront to control the Covid pandemic. We are sure that you understand the gravity of the situation and will see to it that such untoward incidents are not repeated,” the Association said in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Police had on Friday arrested two people for attacking a duty doctor and a security guard at the Fort Taluk hospital on Thursday night.

As part of the suggestions, KGMOA asked the state government to recognise all healthcare institutions under Kerala State Health Services as special security zones under Section 83 of the Kerala Police Act 2011.

“Police Aid posts should be established in all hospitals having casualty service. Infrastructure facilities of healthcare institutions should be improved to enhance security. Security cameras should be established and adequate security staff should be posted in all healthcare institutions. Post of security staff must be created in major hospitals,” the letter said.

The doctors also demanded that all cases of hospital attacks should be charged under Hospital Protection Act (The Kerala Health Service Persons and Healthcare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2012 and sought prompt action against the culprits of hospital violence.

The KGMOA also sought efficient steps to reduce the heavy rush and long queues in healthcare institutions.

“The patient load in most healthcare institutions is unmanageable due to improper staff patterns. Doctors and paramedical staff are inadequate for the increased patient load. Necessary steps should be taken to assess the patient load of individual institutions and increase the number of posts accordingly,” the KGMOA said.

On Thursday night, the two accused attacked the duty doctor and verbally abused her.

The accused were at the hospital to get their wounds caused during a drunken brawl treated.

Police said they refused to wait and started abusing the doctor and attacked her and the security guard.

(With inputs from PTI)