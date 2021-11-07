Kerala CPM publicly censures ex-minister

The CPI(M) on Saturday publicly censured senior party leader and former state minister G Sudhakaran for allegedly failing to work for the success of the party candidate in the Assembly polls earlier this year in a constituency he had represented for three consecutive terms.

Announcing the decision, the CP(M) state committee said in a release that Sudhakaran’s style of functioning during the candidate selection process, and the campaign phase, was not suitable to the stature of a state committee member.

As part of rectification, the state committee decided to publicly censure Sudhakaran, the party stated.

A popular leader known for his track record as a minister in two previous LDF governments, Sudhakaran did not respond to the party’s disciplinary action.

The party cracked the whip on the senior leader for his purported unenthusiastic approach during elections at Ambalapuzha, a constituency he had won multiple times. As part of the party’s strategy to not field a sitting MLA who had completed two consecutive terms, the CPI(M) did not field Sudhakaran in this summer’s elections, although he reportedly was interested in contesting.

The CPI(M) candidate in Ambalapuzha was H Salam. Sudhakaran, according to some district leaders, continued to sulk at being denied the electoral ticket, and purportedly showed a lackadaisical approach during electioneering. While Salam won the seat, the party decided to look into what it saw as Sudhakaran’s lapses in working for that success.

The party appointed a commission to probe into the lapses. Public censure is the third disciplinary action in the CPI(M).