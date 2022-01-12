Kerala: CPI(M) readies plan to build memorial dedicated to slain SFI activist

Within hours after the murder of SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran by a local Youth Congress (YC) leader in an engineering college in Idukki district, CPI(M) is ready with a plan for a memorial at the victim’s home village in Kerala’s Kannur.

Dheeraj was killed by YC leader Nikhil Paily Monday afternoon at the Government Engineering College in a sequel to the tension over a campus election.

On the same night, CPI(M) bought eight cents of land next to Dheeraj’s home at Pattappara village near Taliparamba in Kannur where his body was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday.

Senior CPI(M) leader from Kannur and local self-government minister M V Govindan Master said the party will construct a memorial for Dheeraj at the plot. “A study and research centre will come up as a part of the memorial. It will also have residential facilities for students and house an SFI office,” said the minister.

In Kannur, which has a long history of political violence, CPI(M) has erected memorials for several ‘martyrs’ who died due to political violence. In the past, these memorials were mainly wayside columns and bus stops. However, in recent years, the party has been investing a huge sum of money to erect martyr memorials.

When SFI leader Abhimanyu was stabbed to death by activists of Campus Front, the student wing of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam in 2018, CPI(M) mobilised Rs 3.1 crore as the martyr fund.

Using a portion of the martyr’s fund, CPI(M) constructed a new house for Abhimanyu’s parents at Vattavada in Idukki. A training and accommodation centre for Dalit students was constructed in Ernakulam. At Vattavada village, the party erected a memorial — Martyrs’ Column — where Abhimanyu was cremated. A reading room and library was opened along with it.