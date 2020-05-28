After row, Kerala govt says will pay quarantine expenses for those who can’t afford it

Passengers arrive from Dubai by an Air India flight at Kochi International Airport, as part of an evacuation operation due to closure of commercial air services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) Passengers arrive from Dubai by an Air India flight at Kochi International Airport, as part of an evacuation operation due to closure of commercial air services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A day after the Kerala government asked migrants returning to the state from abroad to pay for institutional quarantine, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday clarified that the state would support those who couldn’t afford it. The decision had triggered widespread protests from the opposition and expat organisations.

“The poor would not face any trouble. The state government would ensure their protection. It seems the direction to levy the quarantine expenses from those who come from abroad has created misunderstanding. The government stand is to charge the quarantine fee from those who can afford it,” Vijayan said.

Kerala had earlier expressed apprehension over the huge inflow of people to the state, and had sought the staggered return of Keralites to reduce pressure on the healthcare system. Last Sunday, a train from Mumbai had to be abandoned at the last minute as the state was not prepared to screen and quarantining passengers at one go.

In all districts of the state, the government has converted private premises to quarantining centres for those who are returning from abroad and other parts of the country.

Regarding the decision to charge people quarantine expenses, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said it was inhumane as several people returning to Kerala had lost their jobs. It is cruel to ask them to pay, he said.

