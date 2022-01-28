Only 3.6% of Kerala’s Covid patients in hospitals: Health minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said the transmission rate of Covid-19 has come down in the state. Of the 3.33 lakh active cases in the state, only 3.6 per cent have required hospitalisation, she said. The daily test positivity rate is at 47 per cent.

On Friday, the state reported 54,537 new cases even as 1.15 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total Covid-19 deaths in the state have risen to 52,786 with the reporting of 13 deaths in recent days and the addition of 81 deaths through appeal.

Regarding the quarantine of primary and secondary contacts, the minister said only those who have had close contact with positive cases need to go on quarantine.

The minister said the government has decided to strengthen post-Covid clinics as over 7 lakh persons have so far sought treatment for post-Covid diseases. Consultation for post-Covid health problems would be available at all health institutions from medical colleges to primary health centres. Over the last two years, Kerala has reported 57.74 lakh Covid cases.

George said that of the 7 lakh persons who sought treatment for post-Covid issues, 53,280 persons had lung-related ailments, 8,609 had heart disease, 19,842 had muscle pain, 7,671 had neurological issues and 4,568 had mental illness. Besides, those who have recovered from the infection have been reporting several lifestyle diseases, prompting the government to strengthen post-Covid clinics, she said.