Night curfew in Kerala from next week, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Saturday, August 28, 2021
By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: August 28, 2021 8:14:28 pm
Night curfew would be enforced in the state from 10 PM to 6 AM | File

The Kerala government on Saturday declared that night curfew would be enforced in the state from next week to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM from next week.

“In areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent, the government has decided to implement a lockdown. From next week, there will be night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM. Night curfew has already been issued for tomorrow,” Vijayan said at a press conference here.

Fresh Covid-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day in the state on Saturday. Since July 27, when restrictions were relaxed in the state for a few days on account of two festivals, the state has been logging more than or close to 20,000 case almost every day.

Live Blog

