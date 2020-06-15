Kerala allows people to undertake short visits without mandatory quarantine: Here are the guidelines

The visitors are also to adhere to all Covid-19 precautions such as frequent hand-washing, wearing masks at all times, carry sanitisers and follow social distancing. (AP) The visitors are also to adhere to all Covid-19 precautions such as frequent hand-washing, wearing masks at all times, carry sanitisers and follow social distancing. (AP)

Kerala has issued orders allowing people to travel to the state for short visits without going into mandatory quarantine subject to a set of conditions prescribed by the government. The order, part of the relaxations in the lockdown restrictions, will apply to people travelling to the state for purposes including official, business, medical, court cases, property management etc.

“Since placing them in home/institutional quarantine is not feasible, Government have allowed them to visit the State for a period up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine, after obtaining entry passes through covid19jagratha portal. The students who visit the State for attending exams or academic-related purposes can stay for a period of 3 days before the start of exam and 3 days after the exam is over,” the order by principal secretary KR Jyothilal read.

The order comes in response to a barrage of requests from people from other states looking to visit Kerala for a short visit for official and other purposes. A few weeks ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had indicated that the state will issue detailed SOPs for such people.

The guidelines make it clear that people interested in undertaking short visits in the state must register themselves on the Covid-19 jagratha portal, get entry passes and provide details of the local itinerary, contact person, local accommodation and the purpose of the visit. Deviations in the itinerary must be informed to the district authorities and the period of stay must not extend beyond seven days.

The travellers must directly go to the hotel/place of stay without halting at any place in between, not visit any other places or meet any other persons for which permission has been obtained and especially not come in contact with persons above 65 and children below the age of 10. Hospitals and other public places are also a no-go.

The visitors are also to adhere to all Covid-19 precautions such as frequent hand-washing, wearing masks at all times, carry sanitisers and follow social distancing. Online food services can be sought. The local contact person will be responsible for the visit of the traveller.

In case of symptoms, the traveller must call on the DISHA helpline at 1056 and follow instructions of the authorities. In no circumstances, the traveller is allowed to step out of their residence or hotel.

If the traveller is found failing to adhere to these conditions, he/she will be subjected to 14 days of paid or institutional quarantine. Extensions on their stay cannot be approved without the permission of authorities. District collectors will have the power to issue passes after verifying all details.

