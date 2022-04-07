Kerala lifts all Covid curbs, masks usage to continue

Kerala on Thursday lifted all the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the state government to contain the contagious disease, however, insisting all to continue using masks and stick to hand hygiene measures.

In an order, the government said, “All the Covid-19 containment measures in force under Disaster Management Act, 2005, ordered by the Government of Kerala are rescinded with immediate effect.”

However, it mentioned that “all the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, including use of face mask and hand hygiene will continue to be in force”.