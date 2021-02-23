Kerala Covid-19 Wrap: Vaccine recipient dies, border curbs eased in Karnataka

Currently, 11 patients are being treated for the new variant in the state. (Representational/ PTI)

Kerala recorded 4,034 new Covid-19 cases and 14 fatalities on Tuesday, but there was an element of hope in the fine print as the test positivity rate in the state stood below 6% for the second consecutive day, with 69,604 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,823 patients have recovered from the infection so far, while the active caseload is currently at 54,665. The fresh deaths have taken the state’s toll to 4,119.

A total of 21 health workers tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, while 3,674 cases were reported to have been transmitted from primary or secondary contacts.

At 484, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases on Tuesday, followed by Pathanamthitta at 430 and Kollam at 408.

Contact tracing of a UK passenger, who tested positive for the mutated strain of the virus, has led the health authorities to a 72-year-old man who has also been detected with the same variant. Currently, 11 patients are being treated for the new variant in the state.

Kochi’s majority treatment centres close

Most of the Covid First Line Treatment Centers (CFLTCs) in Kochi, which treated those with mild symptoms, have shut down, reported Malayala Manorama. Some of them did not even open once for treatment even though basic infrastructure such as beds, mattresses and chairs had been readied. The paper reported that most of such items remain in disrepair.

In 11 such centres in Ernakulam district, 318 patients are currently under treatment. Among them, 128 patients are in FLTCs and the remaining 198 patients are being treated in the Second Line Treatment Centers (SLTCs). Karukutti Adlux Convention Centre, the first CFLTC in the district, has been shut for more than a month now.

2,000 sites identified for Phase-3 vaccine drive

Nearly 2,000 sites have been identified by the state health department for phase three of the vaccination drive, which will target people aged above 50 for inoculation. The drive is likely to be conducted at government offices and private halls as well, according to a report.

The district administration reportedly plans to rope in ASHA and Kudumbashree workers to help people with registration and prevent walk-ins. Health minister KK Shailaja had written to the Centre asking for additional allotment of vaccines for the third phase.

Complaint filed as student dies after taking vaccine

The death of a BDS student after getting vaccinated has led her family to file a complaint at the local police station in Kozhikode district. The family has alleged that the negligence of the Pariyaram Medical College authorities led to the death of Mitha Mohan (24), a final year BDS student.

She had received the vaccine at the Pariyaram Medical College and began experiencing headache and vomiting thereafter. Her test results later showed that she was Covid positive, according to Manorama Online. She was admitted to the isolation ward of the teaching hospital, but the hospital authorities couldn’t save her life. They, however, denied the allegations of her kin saying they gave her special care as she was a student.