Kerala Covid-19 wrap, March 4: 2,616 new cases, test positivity rate slips to 4.15%

Kerala recorded 2,616 new cases of Covid-19 and 4,156 recoveries, indicating a decline in the spread of the infection in the state. The active caseload, which was 68,857 a month ago, currently stood at 44,441. With 14 more deaths on Thursday, the death toll touched 4255.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (345) today, followed by Kollam (258) and Thrissur (248).

The test positivity rate today was 4.15 per cent with 63,041 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

No passenger who has travelled from the UK has tested positive in the last 24 hours. Currently, 98 patients from the UK, and one from South Africa were tested positive for Covid-19. Of them, 83 patients have recovered.

Covid vaccine: Complaints regarding registration process

There have been complaints regarding the registration process online, Manorama Online reported. Many have alleged that the registration process was not completed even after uploading the required documents. In many areas, patients and senior citizens had to wait in the scorching heat at the vaccination centres.

Even when enquiries are made through calls, people are not getting adequate responses from the health officials. In return, officials argued the Centre controls all the information on the Covin portal.

The state is required to vaccinate 3.80 lakh people. But the state does not have a number on how many have received the vaccination so far. This is because the state officials could not download any information from the portal since Feb 26.

Covid vaccine: Complaints rise as registered people sent back without vaccine

Complaints against Malappuram Taluk hospital have emerged over the vaccination of senior citizens. They complained that the health officials included younger people in the list, according to Madhyamam.

But the hospital superintendent has clarified that the list included only health workers and election duty officers. The state had earlier pushed the health authorities to complete the vaccination for health officials and election duty officials quickly. On Wednesday, 180 people were vaccinated. These included senior citizens, health workers and election duty officers. The health officials have decided to give 160 vaccinations in the coming days, the report said.

Private hospitals begin vaccination in Kerala

In phase 2 of the vaccination drive, the government has allowed private hospitals. But neither the private hospitals nor the people receiving the vaccine will have the liberty to choose the vaccine. The vaccines will be distributed to the selected private hospitals according to the availability. More vaccines of the same will be provided to the hospitals later to ensure that people get the second dose.

The private hospitals will be provided vaccines for four days after which they will have to purchase again.