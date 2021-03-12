Kerala reports drop in active Covid caseload, 1 more with UK strain; panels to enforce rules

At 265, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases on Friday, followed by Malappuram at 205) and Thrissur at 197. (File Photo: PTI)

Kerala reported 1,780 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Friday. However, the active caseload dropped to 32,174 even as the cumulative toll reached 4,369.

At 265, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases on Friday, followed by Malappuram at 205) and Thrissur at 197.

The state reported one more case of the UK strain over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of such cases so far to 99. The patient, it is learned, had recently arrived from Britain. Of the 99 cases, 85 have already recovered.

There have also been two cases of the South African strain in the southern state, so far.

The test positivity rate in Kerala on Friday stood at 3.41%, with 52,134 samples tested over the last 24 hours. Of the fresh cases, 53 had travelled outside the state recently while 1,579 caught the infection through close contacts. The source of another 139 cases could not be traced.

Of the fresh cases, nine were health workers.

Idukki district begins mass vaccination

The health department has set up mass vaccination camps at various parts of the district, said Madhyamam. As compared to elsewhere in the state, Idukki, so far, has reported relatively lower numbers of people turning up to get their vaccine shots. The mass vaccination camps are expected to boost the numbers.

Even after 10 days of the second phase of vaccination, only 6,000 people have shown up, so far, in the district.

Kerala shows a visible dip in positive cases

The state has shown a visible dip in over a month in the number of positive cases. This at a time when many other states have reported a surge. According to TOI, the average test positivity rate of Kerala over the last 7 days is below 5%. It was around 9.7% in the beginning of January, indicating, therefore, that the pandemic might be under control.

However, with the Assembly polls looming, the state fears another surge. If people do not adhere to Covid protocols and state guidelines, things could get out of hand again, say experts.

Committees to ensure enforcement of Covid protocols

To ensure that the Covid protocols are followed, the government has formed committees at the state and district levels. The Covid state nodal officers will be entrusted with this task, said a report in Mathrubhumi. They will be picked by the chief secretary on the orders of the Election Commission.

The nodal officers must ensure that the protocols are followed throughout the election process. Masks will be made mandatory and body temperatures of people using rooms, halls or premises for election purposes will be checked.