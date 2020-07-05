Kerala Covid-19 safety guidelines to remain in force for a year: All you need to know

Wearing masks or face covers in all public places have been made mandatory in Kerala for a year. (File) Wearing masks or face covers in all public places have been made mandatory in Kerala for a year. (File)

The Health and Family Welfare department of the Kerala government has issued additional regulations for the public and institutions while making Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year through an amendment brought to the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The new regulations known as ‘Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020’, will be in force till July 2021.

The regulations have been issued for the next one year in the backdrop of a rise in new infections, many of whose source have not been traced or identified, leading to suspicion of community spread. However, the state government has repeatedly said there is no community transmission of the virus yet. The situation is particularly serious in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts.

Wearing masks or face covers in all public places, maintaining physical distance of six feet and prohibition of spitting in public places are among the regulations to be followed till July 2021.

While marriage functions must not exceed the participation of more than 50 persons, the attendance at funerals should not be more than 20. At all such functions, participants are required to wear masks and use sanitisers.

Dharnas, congregations, get-togethers cannot be held without written permission from authorities and the maximum attendance should be 10 persons. In shops and all other commercial establishments, the maximum number of people or customers allowed at a time shall not exceed 20.

To travel to Kerala, all residents and non-residents must furnish their details on the Covid-19 Jagratha platform before making the visit. The regular operation of interstate carriages by both private and public sectors to and from Kerala will remain suspended.

