Watch: Health workers, police chase man who fled quarantine in Kerala

The person disclosed that he had returned to the state from the Gulf three days ago and was under quarantine. (Source: video screengrab/asianetnews) The person disclosed that he had returned to the state from the Gulf three days ago and was under quarantine. (Source: video screengrab/asianetnews)

Dramatic scenes played out in Pathanamthitta town in Kerala on Monday afternoon as health workers and police officials were forced to chase and apprehend a person who was found to have escaped from quarantine. He was later admitted to the Kozhenchery General Hospital.

The person, who was riding a two-wheeler without wearing a mask, was stopped by police officials who were carrying out random checks on motorists near the St Peter’s junction. On further inquiries, the person disclosed that he had returned to the state from the Gulf three days ago and was under quarantine. It is not clear whether he was under isolation in a hospital or under home quarantine.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the police sought to take him to the hospital for tests. But when he became uncooperative, health officials were summoned. Soon, an ambulance with health workers in PPE kits arrived at the spot to take him to the hospital. But the person refused to cooperate and attempted to escape. Television visuals showed police and health workers chasing the man through the town and finally apprehending him. It is suspected that the person had a verbal argument with his family before he escaped quarantine.

(The story will be updated with more details from district health officials)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd