Kerala records highest ever daily Covid-19 cases at 46,387; TPR surges to 40%

Kerala on Thursday reported 46,387 new Covid-19 cases with test positivity rate soaring to 40.2 per cent, which is the highest ever figure since the onslaught of the pandemic. The state tested 1,15357 samples in the last 24 hours.

The worst hit capital district of Thiruvananthapuram has 9720 new cases with a test positivity rate of 46.68 per cent. In the districts of Ernakulam and Kozhikode also TPR has gone up to 45.6 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

As many as 32 new Covid-19 deaths were reported, 309 other deaths have been included in the Covid-19 death tally after admitting appeals, taking the total number of deaths to 51501

Of 46387 new cases reported on Thursday, 29926 had been fully vaccinated and 2162 had the first dose of vaccine. The number of health workers, who have been first to get two doses of vaccine, getting infected has also risen. On Thursday, 385 health workers tested positive. Several institutional clusters have emerged across Kerala at hospitals, police stations, educational institutions, and hostels.

The number of active patients, number of those admitted in hospitals, field hospitals, ICU, ventilator and in oxygen supported beds has increased by 201 per cent, 70 per cent,126 per cent, 48 per cent, 14 per cent and 64 per cent respectively, during January 13-19 compared to the previous week.