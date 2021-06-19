With 11,361 new cases, Kerala remains top contributor to India’s Covid-19 tally

The average test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala for the last three days is less than 20 per cent in all districts barring Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.

Kerala, which reported 11,361 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, was the only state to have added more than 10,000 infections to the country’s tally on Saturday.

The state has been reporting the highest number of infections for the last four days. On June 18, it reported 12,469 cases, 13,270 infections on June 17 and 12,246 on June 16. Till June 15, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nandu and Karnataka were also reporting more than 10,000 daily cases. These states recorded over 100 deaths on that day.

Though the infection curve has peaked and is currently in the process of decline, Kerala continues to report an excess of over 100 deaths daily.

On Saturday, India added 60,753 new cases of coronavirus infections, taking the total number of Covid-19 infections in India to over 2.98 crore. With this, active cases further declined to 7.6 lakh. Also, with 1,647 new fatalities, the death toll reached 3.85 lakh.

The severity of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kerala is telling in the state’s official fatality figures. While, initially, Kerala took 371 days to cross the 5,500 deaths mark, it took just 40 days to record another 5500 deaths. The state has reported over 100 deaths daily since May 18, and on four occasions, crossed the 200-mark too. The highest number of deaths (226) were reported on June 6.

After the first fatality — an Ernakulam native — on March 28 last year, Kerala counted 5,500 deaths on May 4 this year. Between May 5 and June 13, an equal number of persons succumbed to the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram accounts for 21 per cent of total Covid-19 deaths in Kerala, which officials in the state health department attribute primarily to more transparent reporting of deaths and high prevalence of co-morbidity factors among the district’s aged population.

As of June 14, of the total 11,340 Covid deaths in Kerala, 2,401 deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram. The district accounts for 10 per cent of the state’s more than 27.35 lakh positive cases. In contrast, Thrissur, which accounts for 9 per cent of the state’s positive cases, has only 10 per cent of the total Covid deaths.

On Thursday, Kerala began a long, gradual process of lifting lockdown restrictions based on the average weekly test positivity rate in rural and urban local bodies across the state. But until further notice, a complete lockdown will be observed on all Saturdays and Sundays across the state.

The state government, in an order, left it to district administrations and governing councils of panchayats, municipalities, and corporations to decide on lockdown relaxations in their jurisdictions by prescribing a detailed unlock plan based on disease transmission.

As per the order, local bodies have been categorised into four sections: ‘A’ where average TPR is below 8 per cent signifying low spread, ‘B’ with average TPR between 8 and 20 per cent indicating moderate spread, ‘C’ with average TPR between 20 and 30 per cent indicating high spread and ‘D’ with average TPR above 30 per cent signifying critical spread of the virus.