Kerala logs 1,825 new Covid cases and 14 deaths, govt asks people aged 45+ to get jab

Kerala reported 1,825 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Friday. The active caseload dropped to 24,274 even as the toll reached 4,553.

At 262, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases on Friday, followed by Kannur at 245 and Kollam at 173.

A total of 52,252 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, while the test positivity rate was at 3.49%.

No air passenger tested positive for the UK, South African or Brazilian strains of the virus over the last 24 hours. Till date, 102 fliers have been detected with the UK strain, five for the South African variant and one for the Brazilian strain, taking the combined tally to 108. Of them, 101 people have recovered.

Among those who tested positive on Friday, 71 had travelled outside the state, while another 1,612 got infected through primary or secondary contacts. The sources of the remaining 130 cases could not be ascertained.

Of the fresh lot patients, 12 are health workers.

Govt requests people aged 45 and above to get jab before schools reopen

Health authorities have informed that arrangements have been made all over the state to provide vaccines to people aged 45 and above, starting April 1. As cases rise in other states, it is necessary that people in this age category also get vaccinated to strengthen the fight against the virus, said the State Medical Board. To ensure that the virus doesn’t affect more people, everyone eligible are being asked to take the jab before schools reopen, reported Mathrubhumi.

Ernakulam will receive 1.5 lakh more vaccines

Ernakulam and five other districts will receive a fresh consignment of 5.5 lakh vaccines. The additional doses will help the state expand its vaccination campaign to people aged above 45 years. From the consignment that is scheduled to reach the state on April 2, Kochi will receive 1.5 lakh doses. According to local reports, the district is home to 6.12 lakh people over the age of 45. Registration of recipients in this age group will begin through the CoWIN portal from April 1, reported Malayala Manorama.