Kerala court summons Mohanlal in connection with illegal ivory possession case

A court in Kerala on Saturday said Malayalam actor Mohanlal will have to stand trial in connection with an illegal ivory possession case. The court also sent summon notices to the actor and other accused.

The Perumbavoor Magistrate court initiated legal proceedings after ascertaining the role of first accused Mohanlal and others. The summon notices were sent to the accused after considering the occurrence report, which was submitted by the forest department, as a criminal case. Read in Malayalam

Elephant tusks were recovered from Mohanlal’s residence in a raid carried out by the Income Tax Department in 2011 and a petition was filed in the case by Aluva Udyogmandal native AA Poulose against the decision to allow the actor to possess the tusks. As per the Wildlife Protection Act, the possession and transfer of ivory are against the law.

The petitioner had challenged the government order that had given an ownership certificate to the actor for possessing two pairs of elephant tusks. A report had cited irregularities in the granting of the ownership certificate to the actor. The petitioner had requested the court to direct the government to complete investigation in the case before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perumbavoor.

The court also heard Paulose’s preliminary argument to join as a party in the case. The case hearing has been shifted to next month. Thrissur Ollur native PN Krishnakumar, K Krishna Kumar from Tripunithura and Chennai resident Nalini Radhakrishnan are the third, fourth and fifth accused.

Last month, the Kerala government had argued in the High Court in Kochi that it did not give approval to the decision of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to allow the actor to retain the elephant tusks.